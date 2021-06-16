In celebration Juneteenth, CURE — Cultivating Unchained Royalty to Excel — and The Robinson-Williams Restoration of Hope Community Center, will host the 1st Bastrop Juneteenth Empowerment Fest, from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Robinson-Williams Community Center – 1510 Elm Street in Bastrop, LA.
This year’s empowerment fest will feature Bastrop natives: Kennedy Jones, LL.M., ESQ and Judge Agnelis L. Reese as empowerment speakers. There will be live entertainment by Bastrop natives: Taylormade Band and Joe Smith. Free food and refreshments for children will be sponsored by Bastrop Super Foods and Legrand Nursing Home. LSUAg Center (Healthy Communities Morehouse Parish) will have their playstreet and mini farm animals for the children!
Morehouse General Hospital will be in attendance to provide the community with blood pressure checks. Unorthodox Fashions, Bryck City Fitness, and Geaux Green Connections LLC will also be participating by providing health and fitness for boys and girls with team building exercises. Divine Wholistix is all set to do their own version of Painting with a Twist titled ‘Kolors & Kids’.
There will be many other fun activities for the children on this historic day as well; positive empowerment music, hula hoop contest, free throw shooting contest, flag football, face painting and bounce houses.
This is a free event. Bring your tents and chairs. Security will be strictly enforced. To become a sponsor, vendor or for more information, contact Chastity Kennedy: 318-235-1945 or chastitykennedy2008@gmail.com.
