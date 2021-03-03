The 10th Annual Cinderella Project is presented by the Junior League of Monroe and will take place this Saturday, March 6.
While some schools may not be holding prom, a dance or events, the Junior League of Monroe still wanted to provide a fun memory to this year’s high school juniors and seniors.
Students must sign up to reserve a time slot from 9 a.m. to noon. and masks are required.
The event will be held at the Junior League House located at 2811 Cameron Street in Monroe.
Sign up at jlmonroe.org or find more information on Facebook at CP of Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.