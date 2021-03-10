Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, has presented Keep West Monroe Beautiful with its 2020 President’s Circle Award.
The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful in creating clean, green and beautiful communities.
In qualifying for the President’s Circle Award, Keep West Monroe Beautiful has met standards of merit of Keep America Beautiful by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index; calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio; and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling and beautify the West Monroe community.
Keep West Monroe Beautiful is one of nearly 700 community-based affiliates in the Keep America Beautiful network whose programs, initiatives, and efforts are supported by millions of volunteers, help transform public spaces into beautiful places.
“We are honored to receive the President’s Circle Award,” said Keep West Monroe Beautiful Chairman Stuart Hodnett. “This award was made possible because of our dedicated volunteers and community partners who are passionate about maintaining a clean, beautiful community.”
For anyone wanting to know more about Keep West Monroe Beautiful or how to get involved, please contact Chairman Stuart Hodnett at (318) 396-4016 or view the Keep West Monroe Beautiful Facebook page at www.facebook.com/keepwestmonroebeautiful
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.