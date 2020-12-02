“To be killed in war is not the worst that can happen. To be lost is not the worst that can happen... to be forgotten is the worst.” -Pierre Claeyssens (1909-2003)”.
Honor those that serve and their families. How will you say thank you?
The staff of Kilpatrick Funeral Home will place a holiday wreath on veterans’ headstones at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe and Kilpatrick’s Memorial Gardens in Ruston.
For the safety of our veterans’ families there will be no ceremony this year. A wreath distribution for families will be drive-through only. It will be 11 a.m. at both the West Monroe and Ruston locations.
The annual tradition will help ensure that all of those buried are uniquely acknowledgaed and remembered for sacrificing their lives to protect our freedom.
Teach our children the value of freedom. Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men, women and children were free.
For more information on Wreaths across America, please contact Pam Lavender, Director of Grief and Community Outreach with Kilpatrick Funeral Homes at 322-8181 at Extension 310.
The wreaths are given as a gift from the Kilpatrick family and their staff.
Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens is located at 8729 Cypress St., West Monroe.
Kilpatrick’s Memorial Gardens is located at 1270 Hwy. 544 in Ruston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.