The public is invited to participate in Kilpatrick’s Funeral Home’s 11th Annual Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Serenity Gardens on Cypress Street.
The ceremony will include a message from Col. Brian Buck as well as a prayer by Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell.
“The Kilpatrick family and staff is privileged to supported our veterans, our military and their families,” Laura Kilpatrick Marchelos, President of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes said. “We are pleased to provide the beautiful living wreaths free of charge to the families of veterans buried at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens for the ceremony and to the families of those buried at Kilpatrick’s Memorial Gardens in Ruston.”
The West Monroe High School color guard will present the colors.
The National Anthem and other patriotic music will be performed by Mike Sullivan and the pledge of allegiance will be led by the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 1.
Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens was the first cemetery in northern Louisiana to become a memorial site where family and friends could pay a solemn tribute to those who serve and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Nationally, Wreaths will be placed in all 50 states from Maine to Alaska and Hawaii, at several locations in Iraq, and at 24 national cemeteries on foreign soil.
Kilpatrick’s will be providing free wreaths to all families who attend the ceremony to be placed on their loved one’s grave.
All branches of the United States armed forces will be recognized; the United States Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Merchant Marines and the Navy. This Saturday marks the 154th anniversary of Arlington National Cemetery where the Laying of Wreaths first began in 1992.
Those interred at the cemetery fought for our freedom in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan; two soldiers participated in the Normandy invasion of WWII.
There are 591 veterans buried at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
