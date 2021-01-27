Downtown West Monroe has once again been named as the Northeast Louisiana King Cake Headquarters, with six locations offering unique king cake creations.
A wide variety of options is available downtown, from savory to spirited to traditional. A list of participating merchants is below:
• Caster and Chicory has become a well-established local favorite for king cakes, having expanded from their food truck business to a downtown bakery storefront in 2020.
• Downtown Nutrition offers a king cake shake along with other Mardi Gras-themed drink flavors taken from their energizing teas and healthy shakes.
• For an organic and healthy option, For His Temple Family Foods locally offers the Eat Fit King Cake. New Orleans’ nutritionist Molly Kimball with Ochsner Health System developed this all-natural cake which is low-carb, zero sugar, and free of gluten, grain, and dairy.
• The district’s newest restaurant, JAC’s Craft Smokehouse, is serving a savory twist to the king cake: The King Dog. The creation features a purple-frosted Gambino’s bun, smoked sausage, jalapeno cream cheese and bayou gold mustard sauce.
• Luna Piena’s spirited version combines all the flavors of king cake into a glass garnished with purple, green, and gold sugar. This cocktail includes vanilla and cake vodka, cinnamon schnapps, and Irish cream.
• Rustique Gator sells the most flavors of Gambino’s king cakes in the area. Gambino’s is an internationally famous New Orleans bakery known for their traditional king cakes.
In addition to king cakes, a Downtown Mardi Gras Scavenger Hunt will run in the district until Friday, February 12. Downtown West Monroe partnered with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce to present the free activity.
Virtual doubloons are scattered throughout a dozen downtown shops and restaurants offering king cake creations or Mardi Gras merchandise.
Participants can enter up to 12 times by visiting the locations and scanning each QR code.
Winners will be drawn live on the Downtown West Monroe Facebook on Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.