The state Department of Education recently named three 2022 Students of the Year—including two students from northeast Louisiana—and honored all 21 regional finalists for the prestigious award during a ceremony at the Louisiana State Museum.
The overall winners-–one student each from the elementary, middle, and high school grades–were selected based on academic achievement, leadership skills, career and technical achievements, character, and service to their schools and communities.
Elementary School (5th Grade): Ellen Kate Semmes; daughter of Robert and Catherine Semmes. Ellen is a student at Kiroli Elementary School in Ouachita Parish where Carolyn Norris serves as the principal. Dr. Don Coker serves as the Superintendent of Ouachita Parish Schools.
Middle School (8th Grade): Melissa An Le; daughter of Son and Van Le. Melissa is a student at A. E. Phillips Laboratory School in Lincoln Parish where Jenny Blalock serves as the principal. Rickey Durrett serves as the Lincoln Parish School System Superintendent.
“The annual Louisiana Students of the Year competition would not be possible without cooperation and dedication from schools and school systems,” said Dr. Ernise Singleton, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Career and College Readiness.
All Louisiana public schools, charters, and nonpublic schools are asked to submit one candidate from grades 5, 8, and 12. Students compete with their peers at the school system and regional level before advancing to state-level.
