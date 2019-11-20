The Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club is now seeking entries for the 2019 Christmas Parade, which is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The theme for this year’s Christmas Parade is “Enchanted Christmas.” The parade will begin at 3 p.m. on Wood Street in downtown West Monroe. The parade will travel through downtown West Monroe, crossing the Endom Bridge into downtown Monroe. The parade will travel down Louisville Avenue before crossing over the Louisville Bridge, turning left onto Trenton Street.
Applications and more information about the parade can be found online at: https://www.monroelakiwanis.org/
Other activities that day include a Christmas on the River 5K, live music and food trucks and fireworks over the Ouachita River at 6 p.m.
For a full schedule of events, visit the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau website at: https://www.monroe-westmonroe.org
