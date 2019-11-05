Temple B’nai Israel Men’s Club is having a Kosher Style Hot Dog Lunch fundraiser to benefit the Men’s Club and their charities on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now for $5.
Lunch includes one 1/4 lb. kosher style hot dog, chips and a drink. You can pick-up your lunch or dine in. Delivery is available for orders over 20.
Advanced tickets can be purchased by calling (318) 387-0730 or stopping by the Temple office located at 2400 Orell Place, Monroe.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Tickets will be available the day of the event. There will also be Challah bread available for sale at $10 per loaf.
For more information, call the Temple office at (318) 387-0730.
