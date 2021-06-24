Each year, KTVE NBC 10 & KARD Fox 14 celebrate their company’s Founder’s Day of Caring by paying it forward with a special community outreach project.
This year’s beneficiary is once again The Wellspring Homeless Veterans’ Program.
Leading up to Founder’s Day on June 17th , NBC 10 & Fox 14 are holding their 2nd Annual Food Drive for Homeless Veterans.
This month-long endeavor is in partnership with the United Way of Northeast Louisiana, The Wellspring Alliance, Mac’s Fresh Market, the Army National Guard, Banner Ford and area churches. The community is invited to donate non-perishable food items at any Mac’s Fresh Market store, First United Methodist Church at 3900 Loop Road in Monroe and the KTVE-KARD television studio located at 200 Pavilion Road in West Monroe.
On June 12-13, all food collected will be transported to the Jackson Street Church of Christ in Monroe. Here, donated food will be sorted, boxed and delivered to The Wellspring Alliance facility.
