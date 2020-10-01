Keep West Monroe Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of the Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization.
A grant of $8,000 was awarded to Keep West Monroe Beautiful for the purpose of purchasing additional recycling containers to be used at public events and cameras to be placed in areas where illegal dumping is taking place.
“We at KWMB appreciate the unique opportunity the Healthy Communities Grant offers us to move forward with making West Monroe a cleaner and greener community,” said Keep West Monroe Beautiful Chairman Aundi Brown. “The grant will allow us the ability to increase recycling efforts, illegal dumping/litter abatement, and environmental education programs, all of which greatly benefit our city and quality of life.”
Grant funds will also be used for environmental education materials and the implementation of a digital awareness campaign to make the public understand the importance of recycling and litter abatement. Keep West Monroe Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep Louisiana and Keep America Beautiful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.