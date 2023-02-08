Keep West Monroe Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of a 2023 beautification grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
Superintendent applications littered with errors
RIver Oaks decides to 'Play where the numbers are' in switch to 8-man football
Sterlington's Barr, Robinson headline signing class
Sterlington's Tucker hits 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Union
Strong second half propels No. 7 Ouachita over No. 2 Ruston
Five more Neville Tigers receive college football opportunities
Wossman heads into 1-3A district tourney as favorite
Luna woman tackles cancer diagnosis, grief in new book
Annual Wisner festival accepting applications, sponsors
Legendary coach dies Tuesday
Two Tennessee men who were stopped for a traffic violation while driving through Monroe and … Read moreTwo Tenn. men sentenced for cocaine transportation
Monroe police are investigating a shooting that occurred last week. Read moreMonroe PD investigates shooting
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
A street improvement project on Lee Street in Monroe began last week with a groundbreaking a… Read moreMonroe breaks ground on $3-M Lee Street project
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Council of Governments announced last week it was awarded $319,680 from the U.S. De… Read moreOCOG awarded grant for traffic safety
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police are searching for 18-year-old Isszvian Webb, who is wanted on suspicion of thr… Read moreSuspect wanted for opening fire on police
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted Monday to spend some $1.3 million improving Ed Edelen … Read moreOPPJ to spend $1.2 million on Ed Edelen Road
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The University of Louisiana-Monroe sent out W-2 tax forms last week in envelopes which may h… Read moreULM investigates leaked Social Security numbers
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week on suspicion of theft and possession… Read moreWest Monroe man accused of Family Dollar theft
Terrell Kellum, 35, of Shreveport, was sentenced last week to one year in prison followed by… Read moreMan sentenced after halfway house escape
The city of West Monroe last week put out a call to artists for 2-D visual artwork to be dis… Read moreWest Monroe puts out call to artists
The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce invites the public to participate in the L… Read moreChamber hosts fundraiser
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis announced last week he was invited to join the 2023 Mayor’s Instit… Read moreEllis invited to attend MICD mayoral fellowship program
The School of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Louisiana-Monroe plans to pres… Read moreULM school of VAPA presents ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’
- The Ouachita Citizen
For roughly two decades Lanny James was a fixture on television sets throughout northeast Lo… Read moreEDITORIAL: Lanny James
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
As state lawmakers approach their final regular session of the term, outside players like do… Read moreJeremy Alford: Republicans reach for more legislative control
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
I am a Tina Turner fan, but she got it wrong in her hit a few years back called “We don’t ne… Read moreJim Brown: We all need heroes
United Way of Northeast Louisiana launched its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) progra… Read moreUW of NELA offers tax assistance
Keep West Monroe Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of a 2023 beautification grant f… Read moreKWMB wins grant
Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe plans to host Champions of Faith, a free women’s eve… Read moreFair Park to host women’s event
