LA AUTO Sales of Monroe has opened a new location at 612 Stella St., West Monroe. The ribbon cutting for the used car dealership was held last week. LA Auto Sales is a family-owned business and first opened in 1993. (Courtesy photos)
The Morning Drive releases Ouachita's Legends of the Fall
IMPACT PLAYER: Wossman's Woods uses speed to get on college radar
IMPACT PLAYER: OCS' Hogan looking to surprise in 2022
Monroe man arrested for allegedly selling marijuana, Ecstasy out of his business
Female body recovered near Jonesville
St. Frederick's highly decorated Marsala signs with Baton Rouge CC
Sales will miss customers the most
Monroe woman accused of theft from Walmart
Parish school system employees receive raise
OCS' Fitzhugh honored as Louisiana track & field coach of the year
