LAGNIAPPE TIRE & More opened its doors July 7 with a ribbon cutting at its new location, 814 Thomas Rd., West Monroe. Lagniappe Tire & More offers mechanic services, new and used tires, exhaust systems, alignments, lifts and more.
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The area's tourism bureau is considering spending some $3.5 million to build new tennis cour… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish School Board swept aside a battery of objections from members of the pub… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
What is entrepreneurship? That was the question Kristopher Kelley asked a group of students … Read more
- By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com
A group of car thieves have been breaking in to residents' unlocked cars and stealing items … Read more
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: Happy belated July 4th! I hope that you enjoyed a happy celebration in spite … Read more
- By Michael Reagan Reagan@caglecartoons.com
It’s so predictable, maybe we should start calling it “Gun Control Day.” Read more
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
The South is growing again! Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
To the person who claims they do not attend church because Christians are hypocrites, I alwa… Read more
- By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com
The merchants of death will continue to resist kicking and screaming, but Louisiana is stayi… Read more
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
In a sign that he is about to announce another presidential campaign, Donald Trump released… Read more
- Wall Street Journal
Monday’s news leak that the Biden Administration will extend the Covid-19 public-health emergency—which had been scheduled to end on Friday—for another 90 days was no surprise for a White House that seems to want a perpetual emergency.
The Biden Administration claims the declaration provides critical regulatory flexibility. But emergency-use authorizations for vaccines and treatments are governed by a separate statute. The Health and Human Services Department could also make permanent other regulation flexibility such as Medicare coverage for telehealth services.
Why keep extending the emergency? One reason is that in March 2020 Congress barred states from kicking ineligible people off Medicaid rolls during the emergency in return for more federal funding. Medicaid enrollment has ballooned to 95 million—30% of Americans are now enrolled—from 71 million in December 2019. The emergency expands Medicaid in GOP states that opted out of the ObamaCare expansion. It is also a boon for insurers in states that pay per Medicaid participant. Hospitals and physician groups support extending the emergency because they worry that state Medicaid payments will decline if the federal fillip goes away.
Another reason: Congress in March 2020 suspended food-stamp work requirements during the emergency and sweetened benefits in states that maintained their own declarations. As of April, 41.2 million Americans were receiving food stamps—an average of $228 monthly per person—which is about 4.4 million more than before the pandemic.
Yet if the White House believes Covid continues to be an emergency, why hasn’t the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Novavax vaccine? The World Health Organization green-lighted it in December. The FDA’s advisory board nearly unanimously endorsed the vaccine over a month ago, in part because its traditional technology might encourage vaccination among the hesitant.
Covid shouldn’t be an emergency only when it’s useful to expand the welfare state.
— The Wall Street Journal Read more
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
John Kennedy has raised more money for his re-election bid than any other incumbent U.S. Sen… Read more
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
Forgive all outstanding student loans? Sure, why not. What this means is that all other taxp… Read more
Renewable energy company Drax recently partnered with United Way of Northeast Louisiana Youn… Read more
Amy Estep plans to present a program on Native American dreamcatchers on July 15 at 5 p.m. i… Read more
CA Studio and Strauss Theatre Center plan to collaborate on “Stoneface: the Rise and Fall an… Read more
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality issued accreditation for six new types of … Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Fifteen Monroe high school students received the Mayor’s Cup Scholarship this week, presente… Read more
Louisiana Tech plans to offer a free shuttle service for students during the upcoming fall a… Read more
