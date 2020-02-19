The Living Well Foundation recently provided a $5,100 grant making it possible for Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) nursing students to have real world experience through the pilot of a new electronic health records (EHR) documentation program for students.
“We purchased ATI Tutor software for our students because it allows our instructors to provide immediate feedback to students, practice in patient assessment information, and allows for smoother instructor-student interaction,” said Sherita Williams, Director of the Associate of Science in Nursing Program at LDCC.
“This was a necessity if we wanted our students to be fully prepared for day one of work.”
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), and its constitutionality ruling by the United States Supreme Court in 2012 mandated requiring Electronic Health Records (EHR) for all practitioners as a part of PPACA.
This change and many other health care initiatives took effect in 2014. These Electronic Health Records took the place of the outdated paper charts in hospitals and medical offices nationwide.
There is no mandated provider of these software programs but several large providers have emerged.
Therefore, hospitals and providers may have different software programs but it has all been developed to allow users to document the medical records of their patients.
The HIPAA requirements prevent hospitals and other healthcare entities from allowing student nurses to enter anything other than vital signs in the Electronic Health Record (EHR).
Ultimately, the use of modern technology to comply with the electronic records mandate of PPACA will make our healthcare system better, provide better care to the patients and make it more affordable to all.
“Student nurses getting practice on EHR’s is added value,” said Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.