Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) is hosting a food drive which will end on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 16.
“LDCC has partnered with ULM for MLK’s Day of Service for many years, but this year the SGA (Student Government Association) decided to focus on the food insecurity needs of their fellow students,” said Alvina Thomas, the dean of Students Success Services.
Food insecurity is greatly impacting college students, as nearly 40 percent of U.S. college students currently fall into this category.
The nonprofit organization Feeding America defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
Donations will go to the Promise Pantry on LDCC’s Monroe campus. Food collection sites are on the Monroe campus, the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.
Items needed include boxes of cereal, snack, individually packaged drinks, basic hygiene products, canned food, fruits and starches.
“LDCC continues to provide opportunities for students, meeting them where they are and opening doors for their future,” said Kris Kelley, president of the WMWO Chamber. “Basic food security is essential to helping those students pursue their dreams. I can think of no greater act of service on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Day than to pay it forward and ensure all dreams are accessible. This is what the Promise Pantry does — ensures opportunity, and manifests dreams into reality. The WMWO Chamber is honored to stand together with our community partners and Monroe Chamber for this project.”
Perishable and nonperishable items can be dropped off at either of the three locations and on Jan. 16 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. the pantry will be stocked with the items collected.
“I know there are students who don’t have enough money to adequately eat,” said David Payne, SGA president. “That’s why having a pantry on campus is so important. It’s a lot more to completing a degree than academics because if a person is hungry, it’s definitely hard to focus and learn. As president of the student body, it’s great to have events, but it’s equally valuable to meet the basic needs of our students when we can.”
The mission of the Promise Pantry is to provide students and the campus community with the promise of nourishment and hope.
“I can think of no better day for a food drive or a day of service than Dr. Martin Luther King Day,” said Roy Heatherly, president of the Monroe Chamber. “Dr. King said, ‘The time is always right to do what is right.’ LDDC, once again, is leading the way in doing right. The Monroe Chamber is honored to be part of this great day and project.”
