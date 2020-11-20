LDWF Offers Prizes for Tagged Fish During the 2020 Get Out and Fish! Derby (November 21-29)
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering a unique, incentive-based fishing experience with its 2020 Get Out and Fish! Derby during Thanksgiving week. Anglers can catch and report tagged catfish landed between Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 29 at a Get Out and Fish! site to receive a fishing prize pack from LWDF.
Tagged channel catfish will be stocked at 16 LDWF Get Out and Fish! ponds across Louisiana. For more information about the event including directions, reporting instructions, and derby rules, click here.
Get Out and Fish! Community Fishing sites to be stocked with tagged catfish include:
• Turner’s Pond – Minden
• Grambling City Park Pond – Grambling
• Elmore D. Mayfield Park – Ruston
• Kiroli Park - West Monroe
• William T. Polk City Park Pond – Vidalia
• Purple Heart Memorial Park Pond – Ragley
• 1-10 Park – Jennings
• Girard Park – Lafayette
• Southside Regional Park – Fabacher Field – Youngsville
• Bayou Country Sports Park – Houma
• BREC’s Burbank Park – Baton Rouge
• Sidney Hutchinson Park – Walker
• Zemurray Park – Hammond
• Bogue Chitto State Park - Franklinton
• Joe W. Brown Park – New Orleans
• Parc Natchitoches – Natchitoches
Follow LDWF Get Out and Fish (@ldwfgetoutandfish) on Facebook for Park updates and visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/get-out-and-fish for current locations.
Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management.
This event is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LWFF). The LWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.
