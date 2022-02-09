Skyjacker Suspensions in West Monroe was recently awarded a 2021 Lantern Award for its business success and community service.
Skyjacker Suspensions will be honored as recipients of the 43rd annual Lantern Awards during a private reception at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Louisiana Economic Development created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to recognize excellence in manufacturing and exemplary public service from businesses and employees to their local communities.
“In 2021, Louisiana manufacturers rallied their employees and their communities to continue moving forward in the face of unprecedented challenges,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “In every region of our state, these honored manufacturers have distinguished themselves by combining business acumen and community partnership in extraordinary ways. I’m proud to recognize them with Lantern Awards, one of LED’s highest honors, as they are a shining example for all businesses in our state.”
Lantern Award recipients are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and Development Districts, based on the overall contribution of the manufacturers to their communities, including investments in employment growth and facility expansions as well as public service activities with employee participation. Honorees must have been in operation at least three years prior to their nomination to demonstrate sustainability.
More than 330 Louisiana manufacturing businesses have received Lantern Awards since the program’s inception. LED’s program partners include the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association and the Louisiana Association of Planning and Development Districts.
Since 1992, award-winners have received lanterns handcrafted by Bevolo Gas & Electric Lights of New Orleans. The Feb. 9 ceremony will include special recognition of Bevolo’s 30 years in support of the program with this annual donation of iconic lanterns. Bevolo is the oldest and largest copper gas lantern manufacturer in the U.S., and the second-oldest in the world.
