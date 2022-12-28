Ouachita Parish Public Library will offer its first Winter Reading Challenge this January.  Based on the Library’s popular Summer Reading Challenge, the Winter Reading Challenge will run for one month, from January 1 to January 31, 2023.  The Winter Reading Challenge, titled “All the Feels”, gives readers a chance to win prizes in their age category.

