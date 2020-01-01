CA Studio plans to premiere its production of “The Lifespan of a Fact” at Lea’s of LeCompte Restaurant in Monroe on Jan. 11.
The dinner theatre production opens Jan. 11 with additional dinner theatre performances on Jan. 13, Jan. 18, Jan. 20, and Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35 a person.
Pie performances of the play will occur Jan. 12, Jan. 19, and Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $18 a person.
For reservations to the performance, visit www.castudiola.com or call (318) 791-3048.
The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Cathy Airhart Webb, assistant director is Anne Brown, technical director, Laura Ulrich; running crew, Adam McGee.
The play concerns an author and fact-checker arguing over the factual basis of a sure-to-be award-winning essay.
Actors Tyler Smith and Jackson Culp, take on a two-character-challenge.
They both perform the parts of fact-checker and author, alternating the parts during the run of the show.
Natalie Weaver plays Emily Penrose, the tough, voice-of-reason editor who is judge and jury over the proceedings.
She asks just as the audience will: should this beautiful essay, artistic and inaccurate, be published?
