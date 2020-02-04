The Origin Bank RiverMarket will present the first ever Little Miss Mardi Gras Pageant on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.
Attendees are invited to wear their favorite Mardi Gras-themed attire and letting their personality shine.
Check-in begins at 12 noon with line-up starting at 12:30 p.m. Registration is open now, with a $40 fee payable on Eventbrite.
Registration forms are available for download on downtownrivermarket.com. The deadline to register is Jan. 31. Optional divisions are available for $10 each: Most Beautiful, Best Dressed, and Most Photogenic (Please bring an 8x10 photo to the event). T-shirts are also on sale online now through Jan. 20th.
There will be six different divisions for ages 1-15 years: Toddler Miss (12-23 months), Tiny Miss (2-3 years), Sassy Miss (4-6 years), Little Miss (7-9 years), Pre-Teen Miss (10-12 years), and Teen Miss (13-15 years). All participants will receive a swag bag at check-in, including a t-shirt and other festive goodies. Trophies are awarded for each division and optional divisions. Crowns and sashes are awarded to each division winner.
The event is hosted by the Downtown RiverMarket. To stay updated on events happening downtown, text DOMO to 51660 or visit downtownmonroe.org.
