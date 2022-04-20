The Board of Directors of the Living Well Foundation announces that a Special Grant Cycle for 2022 will open May 1 with letters of intent to be submitted by May 15 and qualified applications completed by June 15 through the online software portal on the Foundation website.
As a response to the ongoing recovery from COVID-19, the impact of school and business closures, the health and well-being challenges related to the education and workforce issues, and to assist in funding large impact projects which are sustainable, the Foundation has identified this opportunity to provide funding support to qualified agencies or institutions.
The priorities for this special cycle include health education and awareness, access to healthcare, or, special needs of children and youth.
The focus for the cycle includes all ages, large impact projects for new or expanded programs or services for qualified medical, behavior, or dental health settings (hospitals, clinics, school clinics), large impact new or expanded programs or services for qualified non-profits, education, or government settings which address recovery from COVID-19 impact or ongoing challenges, inclusion of matching funding and collaborative models between municipality or other government, school boards, university, business, non-profit agencies, or healthcare, and, a plan for sustainability.
Areas not eligible for funding in this cycle are general operating expenses, existing personnel or staff salaries unless related to mentoring/training/education, and rent or utility assistance.
The Living Well Foundation is a public charity created from the sale of Glenwood Regional Medical Center in 2006.
More information can be found on the Foundation website, www.livingwellfoundation.net, or by calling the Foundation office at (318) 396-5066.
