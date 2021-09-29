The Louisiana Tech University School of Design invites all faculty, staff and students, as well as members of the community, to the opening reception for a new exhibition in the Bethea and Moffett Galleries.
The exhibition, “The Phoebe Allen Mathys Collection: Featuring Work by Phoebe Allen Mathys, Mary Moffett, Kelly Fearing, Elizabeth Bethea, and Others,” will be on display Sept. 28 through Oct. 5.
Phoebe Allen Mathys received her B.A. and M.A. degrees in Art Education from Louisiana Tech University. As Professor of Art, in the School of Art and Architecture, Mathys specialized in two-dimensional design, color theory, and advanced media and presentation techniques.
Her paintings were included in over 150 juried and invitation exhibitions locally, regionally, and nationally. In 1984-5, the Friends of the Monroe Civic Center Theatre commissioned Mathys to create two 6 by 10 foot murals which hang in the theatre in the Monroe Civic Center complex.
She received numerous honors and awards for her art as well as her teaching.
She also juried many exhibitions. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International Fraternity, the Florida Watercolor Society, the Louisiana Watercolor Society and the Georgia Watercolor Society. She was honored as an American Artists of Renown by the Arkansas Art Center and also an Outstanding Educator of America award from 1971-73.
Mathys was published in several prestigious journals, including her collages in “Helping Children to See Art, Volumes I & II. After 33 years of teaching at Louisiana Tech University, she was elevated to Professor Emeritus in the College of Liberal Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.