Union Parish artists will exhibit their works to the public on Saturday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Union Arts Council’s ninth annual Competitive Art Exhibition.
This year’s event will be held in The Dance Studio of Union Parish, 301 N. Lafayette St., Farmerville, one block north of the public library. Admission is free.
Adult amateurs and professionals and youth in grades nine through 12 will display artworks in all media. Many works will be for sale. Entries will be judged on March 26 by guest juror, Vitus Shell, art instructor at Louisiana Tech University. Winners will be awarded cash prizes and ribbons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.