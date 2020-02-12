Josh Vines of Goldman Equipment Co. Inc., a John Deere dealer with locations across the region, was re-elected to serve as a director of the newly merged Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association headquartered in Baton Rouge.
Vines also serves as the EDA Director of the National Equipment Dealers Association. The Annual Business Session took place at the Annual Convention at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans on Feb. 9-11. This annual meeting was held in conjunction with Midwest-SouthEastern Equipment Dealers Association.
At the Deep Southern Annual Business Session other officers that were re-elected to serve were: Chairman Jeff Adams from Monroe; immediate Past Chairman Leland Morrison, from Baton Rouge; Vice Chairman Jeremy Gantt, from Ruston; Treasurer Ryan Abell, from Lake Charles, and President/CEO and Corporate Secretary Vincent Zebeau, Jr. from Baton Rouge.
Other directors also re-elected were Thomas Soileau from Opelousas; Greg Hollier from Bunkie; Rob Richter from Donaldsonville; Todd Huggins from Yazoo City, Mississippi; Mickey Bates from Clanton, Alabama; Bill Mason from Blue Ridge, Georgia; Roger Harrod from Roopville, Georgia; Lester Killebrew from Abbeville, Alabama; Bob Rodriguez from Riverview, Florida and Jerry Toomey from Theodore, Alabama. Stephen Dottolo from St. Rose was newly elected as director.
The Deep Southern Equipment Dealers Association is made up of Agricultural, Industrial, Forestry, Turf, Irrigation & Outdoor Power Equipment Dealers in Louisiana, South Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida and is headquartered in Baton Rouge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.