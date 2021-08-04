The Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants (LCPA) recently honored Christopher Barr, Timothy Green, and David Johnston for their remarkable contributions to the CPA profession and the community.
Tim Green, CPA, of Monroe, was honored with a Special Recognition Award. This award is presented to CPAs who have demonstrated outstanding, unselfish service in a particular area or field within the profession.
Green earned his accounting degree from Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM) and is a partner in the CPA firm of Allen, Green & Williamson, LLP. His exemplary leadership and support was instrumental to the establishment and continued success of the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Business Academy Program.
This innovative program encourages and nurtures Northeast Louisiana high school students interested in accounting and other business-related fields while allowing them to earn college credit in the process.
Chase Bank provided the seed money along with Delta Regional Authority providing a $1.1 million grant that facilitates the expansion of the Business Academy Program into all high schools of Northeast LA for the upcoming school year. Classes were provided this past year for all public high schools in the City of Monroe, Louisiana.
The Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the City of Monroe School System and The University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM) were the driving force in the implementation of this program.
David Johnston, CPA, CGMA, CVA, CFF, ABV, also was honored with a Special Recognition Award. An LCPA member for over 50 years, Johnston’s years of dedicated service as a member of the LCPA Political Action Committee Board of Trustees and his efforts in educating legislators and legislative candidates on complex tax issues were vital to advocating for Louisiana CPAs and the clients and businesses the serve.
In 2017, he received the Lifetime Membership Award honoring his influential service as a member and chairman of numerous Society committees and conferences. Now retired, Johnston resides in West Monroe.
Christopher Barr, CPA, CGMA, of Ruston, was selected to receive LCPA’s 2021 Outstanding CPA in Business and Industry Award for utilizing his comprehensive skills and competencies as a CPA for the effective performance of a company.
Barr is President and CEO of T.L. James & Company, Inc. in Ruston.
He led the charge to enhance his company’s technology infrastructure and implemented a cloud-based system, which proved essential during COVID, enabling employees to work remotely and business to continue.
His internal catchphrase “Team James” is used by employees company-wide when working together on a project — fostering inclusivity. He also serves on the LCPA’s Career Awareness Committee, promoting the CPA profession and scholarship opportunities. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
LCPA (lcpa.org) is a non-profit professional association serving more than 7,000 current and future CPAs statewide. It is the premier organization of accountants in the state.
