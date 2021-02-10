In honor of Black History Month, state Rep. Pat Moore recognized Madison Nicole Davis for creating a positive change in the community through her dancing.
Davis is a senior elite dancer with Carolyn's Danceland. She has danced many lead roles in CDL’s recital productions. Madison and four other dancers were invited to Atlanta, Ga last year to perform at an award program saluting Jermaine Dupree. She recently earned the title 2021 Brown Girls Do Ballet Brand Ambassador.
Davis is the daughter of Patrick and Janet Davis. Madison is 17 and a 12th grade student at Ouachita Parish High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, and a Member of the Top Teens of America.
She is also a member of New Tabernacle Baptist Church.
The Brown Girls Do Ballet Brand Ambassador program is designed to create opportunities for young dancers in training to be seen as leaders and eventually become mentors to others. They spread positivity about the role that diversity plays in the realm of classical ballet. For more information visit their website: www.browngirlsdoballet.com
