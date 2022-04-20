Dr. Ricky Caples of Monroe was recently named this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Service Award that was awarded during the 141st House of Delegates of the Louisiana Dental Association (LDA) on April 9.
The Distinguished Service Award is the highest honor bestowed by the LDA and is given annually to individual members who exemplify the highest standards of professional conduct in dentistry and make extraordinary contributions to organized dentistry and their community.
For 28 years, Caples has been a member of the LDA, the American Dental Association (ADA) and the Northeast Louisiana Dental Association, where he once served as the president. Service to dentistry outside of the LDA and ADA includes being a member of the Northeast Louisiana Cleft Palate Team, where he has been serving as president since 1993.
He is also chair of the LSU School of Dentistry Alumni Board’s development committee. Other involvements include being a member of the J.M. Chadha Orthodontics Association Board, Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics and American Association of Orthodontics Foundation.
He works to provide monthly dinners for the DeSiard Street Shelter in Monroe. He is a member of organizations that benefits the community, such as the Masur Museum of Art, Town City Arts Foundation, Ouachita Arts Council, National Wild Turkey Foundation, Coastal Conservation Association and Audubon Society.
He is married to Lynne’ Caples and has two children, Hall and Evyn Caples, and two grandsons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.