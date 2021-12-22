The Parker Alexander Scholarship program offers university students and high school students in Northeast Louisiana an opportunity to win up to $2,500 in scholarship funds by submitting a proposal on how to improve traffic safety in the community.
Parker Alexander has continued its commitment to bettering communities in Northeast Louisiana with the launch of the firm’s Parker Alexander Scholarship program.
This unique scholarship program offers university and high school students in Northeast Louisiana an opportunity to win a $2,500 scholarship grand prize or a $500 scholarship second prize.
One grand prize winner and one 2nd prize winner will be selected.
Each scholarship program applicant must submit a 1,000 to 2,000-word essay about how to improve traffic safety with a specific focus on the Northeast Louisiana region.
Each year, more than 700 motorists in the state lose their lives to fatal car accidents. Parker Alexander is using the scholarship as a way to not only uplift local students but also help reduce the number of car accidents in our area.
There are several criteria for the Parker Alexander Scholarship program that applicants must meet, including but not limited to living in an eligible parish and being enrolled in an eligible college, university, vocational-technical school, or trade school.
High school students who are graduating in 2022 are also eligible.
Parker Alexander is accepting applications and essays between January 1st, 2022, and March 31st, 2022 for the inaugural Parker Alexander Scholarship program. The winners will be announced in April or May 2022.
By Rev. John T. Mabray
Covenant Presbyterian Church
“This is the wonderful exchange which, out of his measureless benevolence, he has made with us: That, becoming son of man with us, he has made us sons of God with him; that, by his descent to earth, he has prepared an ascent to heaven for us; that, by taking on our mortality, he has conferred his immortality upon us; that, accepting our weakness, he has strengthened us by his power; that, receiving our poverty unto himself, he has transferred his wealth to us; that, taking the weight of our iniquity upon himself (which oppressed us), he has clothed us with his righteousness.”
John Calvin, The Institutes of the Christian Religion Read more
