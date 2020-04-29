The Monroe-based law firm, Parker Alexander Law, recently announced it is offering free powers of attorney services to those hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
The complimentary service would allow Coronavirus patients to assign an agent to act on their behalf, so healthcare and financial wishes can be carried out during treatment.
"Patients being treated for Coronavirus may find themselves unable to act in their own best interests regarding medical and financial matters. By offering free POA (Powers Of Attorney) services, patients and their families would have one less thing to worry about during these troubling times," said Chad Carter, an attorney at Parker Alexander. "At Parker Alexander, we feel it is our duty to do what we can to offer whatever assistance we can to our friends and neighbors in need."
