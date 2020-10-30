Local officials recommended a handful of safety tips for motorists as well as families during Halloween this weekend.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there was more than a 3 percent increase in the number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in 2018, totaling 6,283 deaths, which is the most since 1990.
In the city limits of West Monroe, city officials encourage trick-or-treating from house to house to occur on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Routine police patrols will focus on residential neighborhoods during this time.
Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while driving a vehicle and be on the alert for excited youth, whose vision may be obscured by costume masks, darting out into traffic.
Adults are encouraged to make sure the path to their door is clear and to welcome trick-or-treaters with porch lights and any exterior lights.
Adults are even encouraged to patrol their streets occasionally to discourage speeding motorists, acts of malicious mischief or crimes against children.
Adults should not provide homemade or unwrapped treats to children.
Families taking their children trick-or-treating are encouraged to wear clothing that is bright and reflective; to wear comfortable shoes; to keep costumes short to prevent trips, falls; to try make-up instead of masks which can be hot and obstruct a child’s vision; to trick-or-treat in groups accompanied by adults and remind children to stay away from cars and not to enter homes.
Other tips include:
Do not accept rides from strangers and be sure children do not approach any vehicle, occupied or not.
Remind kids to keep a safe distance from moving cars.
Cross only at street corners, never between parked cars, and never diagonally across an intersection.
Look in all directions before crossing the street, and obey all traffic signals. Walk, never run, across the street, and use sidewalks, not the street, for walking.
Do not take shortcuts through back yards, alleys or parks.
Do not eat any treats until parents have inspected them.
Discard any homemade or unwrapped treats.
Teach children how to call 9-1-1 in an emergency.
It’s hard for kids to hold back from eating their treats until they get home. One way to keep trick-or-treaters from digging in while they’re still out is to feed them a meal or a snack beforehand.
Check out all candy in a well-lighted place when your trick-or-treater gets home.
What to eat? Only unopened candies and other treats that are in original wrappers. Don’t forget to inspect fruit and homemade goodies for anything suspicious. Remind kids not to eat everything at once or they’ll be feeling pretty ghoulish for while!
Halloween can be a lot of fun for parents and kids alike — if everybody remembers the tricks and treats of playing it safe.
