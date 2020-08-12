This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students in Ouachita Parish experienced their first virtual “AHEC of a SUMMER” program.
Brittany Allred, Cornelia Belt, Baylor Burchfield, Jayden Ellerman, Jessica Ellis, Hayden Harpe, Hayden Garsee, Corrine Lansing, Jonas McClain, Caroline Owens, Jules Powell, Connor Purdy, Anna Rawls, Mallory Rushing and Haley Wooten spent two weeks learning about health careers, educational requirements and what it takes to be a great Healthcare Provider. Program Educator was Jessica M. George.
The following student participants spent their time learning virtually with the Program Educator, Mandy May: Emma Agan, Abigail Clark, Sydney Denton, Brandy Harper, Jaiden Patel, Joshua Roy, Samantha Roy, Margaret Ann Sherman, and Sallie Jayne Snellings.
Students who worked with Program Educator, Rosalind L. Chisley: Henry Cordell, Katherine Crumley, Madison Davis, Tierney Gammage, Lauren Green, Cade Jordan, Randaya Randolph, Bailey Reyes, LaShanti Staten and Rhiana Thomas.
The goal of the “AHEC of a SUMMER” program is to connect students to careers. The program provided students with a greater understanding of health careers and educational resources. Students earned 50 hours of virtual experience and a half unit of elective credit for their participation in the program.
“AHEC of a Summer” is offered in 21 parishes in North Louisiana and sponsored by Bayou North Area Health Education Center (AHEC), Franklin parish school, and Franklin Medical Center.
Bayou North AHEC’s mission is to increase access to and quality of health resources to rural and underserved communities in North Louisiana.
AHECs work to improve health care workforce resources by connecting students to careers; professionals to communities; and communities to better health.
For more information on this program or other BNAHEC programs, please contact ToShonda Tolliver at 318-330-7700, toshonda@bnahec.org, or visit their website at www.bnahec.org.
