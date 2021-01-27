Discover Monroe-West Monroe launched the Discover MWM Tourism Ambassadors group earlier this week.
Discover Monroe-West Monroe will share content about events, future projects, and all the fun things happening in Monroe-West Monroe in this Facebook group.
“This is a group for people who love Monroe-West Monroe or those that just want to learn more about it.” Jerrica Bennett, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Website and Social Media Manager said.
Each month the Discover Monroe-West Monroe staff will post insider tips about a specific topic and challenge the group to get out and experience the twin cities.
Get ready to be the cool friend that knows all the fun things to do in Monroe-West Monroe.
“This group will be a great way for locals like me to learn more about the area and how to share with tourists and visitors all the fun things to do!” Chandler Onken, new member of the Discover MWM Tourism Ambassador group said.
For more information on the Discover MWM Tourism Ambassadors group contact Jerrica Bennett at 318.387.5691.
Discover Monroe-West Monroe is part of the Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau.
