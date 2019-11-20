The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs recently released the dean’s list and president’s list after the close of fall semester.
Local students making the president’s list included William Clausen of Monroe; Adrianna Jaffrani of West Monroe; Kelsey Powell of Sterlington.
Local students making the dean’s list included Jacob Armand of Monroe; Ashley Crain of Monroe; Katelyn Sanson of Sterlington; and Madison Woodhead of Monroe.
Mississippi College (MC), affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving nearly 5,000 students, from 42 states, one U.S. territory, and 40 countries. Mississippi College was founded in 1826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.