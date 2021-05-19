The city of West Monroe and the Kiroli Foundation will host “Love Local in the Park” this Saturday, May 22, beginning at 11 a.m. at Kiroli Park.
Love Local in the Park is being presented by Paramount Healthcare Consultants and Walsworth & Company.
This family-friendly outdoor event will take place on the grounds of beautiful Kiroli Park. The day will feature local musicians and performers on the Kiroli Park Bandstand as well as Yoga in the Park and kayaking on the pond at Kiroli Park. In addition to performances throughout the day, there will be food trucks as well as artisan and makers selling unique items.
Admission to Kiroli Park on Saturday, May 22 will be $5 per person and $2 for children 10 and under, beginning at 10 a.m.
Limited seating will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.
For more information about Love Local in the Park, please call the Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-4016 or email kirolifoundation@westmonroe.la.gov. Information including a full performance schedule can be found on the City of West Monroe and Kiroli Park Facebook page.
