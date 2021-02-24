The governments of France and Louisiana renewed their 48-year partnership last week that supports French language and culture throughout the state.
The Franco-Louisiana Accords is an international agreement of cooperation and support that benefits over 17,000 students across 60 school systems through professional and personal exchanges. The agreement provides for the recruitment of highly qualified teachers of French in support of the state’s International Associate Teacher Program, as well as curricular support from the country of France.
“French language and culture are part of the fabric of Louisiana’s history and identity,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Continuing the legacy of cooperation between Louisiana and France ensures the next generation of students has the opportunity to benefit from this relationship.”
Representatives from Louisiana and France gathered in-person at the Cabildo in New Orleans and virtually to sign the agreement. It extends through 2024. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) Deputy Assistant Superintendent Chanda Johnson, Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) President Burnell Lemoine and Consortium of Louisiana Colleges and Universities Co-Presidents Dr. Tamara Linder and Dr. Robin White signed the agreement on behalf of Louisiana.
Signing on behalf of France were Minister of National Education, Youth and Sports, Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of State for Tourism, French Nationals Abroad and Francophonie attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Ambassador of France to the United States Philippe Etienne, and Consul General of France in Louisiana Vincent Sciama.
