Willard Manning, author of “45 Years Listening,” will hold a book signing from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the main branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library on Stubbs Avenue in Monroe.
Manning says, “If you love God and his Word, you will delight in this book.”
Manning will be on hand to sign books, answer questions and more.
