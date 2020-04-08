Due to the terrible situation our nation and our world finds themselves in, reflection on one’s life and future is almost a given.
As a priest, over the past few weeks of Lent, I have experienced both profound sadness at the reality of the necessity of empty Churches and comfort in the ancient expressions of the hope we have in Jesus Christ. Through the celebration of Mass, albeit mostly alone, and my personal prayer with Sacred Scripture, especially with the Liturgy of the Hours, I have been amazed at how well the Church equips her children to meet, with true joy and peace, the seemingly endless successions of challenges with which they are faced.
St. Paul tells us in his letter to the Philippians how we can be filled with joy and peace even in the midst of pain and confusion: “Dismiss all anxiety from your minds. Present your needs to God in every form of prayer and in petitions full of gratitude. Then God’s own peace, which is beyond all understanding, will stand guard over your hearts and minds, in Christ Jesus.” Phil 4:6-7 (NAB)
The Apostle makes it clear that our hope and peace, which are found in the person of Christ, are deepened and nourished by prayer and gratitude. We enter into prayer in many forms, among which are personal conversation with God, reading scripture, private devotions, being of service to our neighbors, and lifting up the needs of our world to God. And in the midst of all of these, we express gratitude because we remember how richly God has blessed us, knowing that His blessings are eternal, and trusting that God has chosen us and sent His Son to redeem the world and offer each one of us the joy of eternal life.
We Christians are truly an Easter people. As we now enter into Holy Week, culminating with the celebration of Christ’s victory over sin and death, we are called to look to the future with joy and hope, for that future has already been purchased for us by the blood of Christ. This Easter will be different from most. Many will not be able to worship in churches filled with Easter lilies, clouds of incense and beautiful music. But we will all share in the victory that Christ has won over the sin, sickness, and death. Neither sickness nor death nor war nor pandemics can ever overshadow the joy and peace we have in Jesus.
Near the beginning of the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday evening, the Church proclaims Christ’s resurrection and victory over sin and death with a beautiful hymn known as the Exsultet. In this hymn the Church reminds us not only that Christ has won the victory, but also that God withheld nothing to bring about our redemption. “O love, O charity beyond all telling, to ransom a slave you gave away your Son! O truly necessary sin of Adam, destroyed completely by the Death of Christ! O happy fault that earned so great, so glorious a Redeemer!” (Roman Missal)
God loves us with a love beyond all telling. When fears arise, we need to turn to Him who has proven that we are precious in His eyes. This Easter is a chance to hold fast to the hope we have in Christ. It affords us the Grace to renew ourselves in that love and to cling to Him who is our hope. In this difficult time, let us keep each other in prayer.
Christ yesterday and today
the Beginning and the End
the Alpha
and the Omega
All time belongs to him
and all the ages
To him be glory and power
through every age and for ever. Amen (Roman Missal)
