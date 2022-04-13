Easter is the ultimate time of renewal and hope. Nothing else has ever or will ever touch creation as did the Christ Event.
God, the source and sustainer of all that is, took flesh and dwelt among us with the sole purpose of offering the world redemption, buying us back as it were, from the slavery to sin. Our first parents freely chose to turn away from God, and by doing so, passed on that desire to all of us.
A sinful world, a broken creation now has the healing balm it so desperately needs in the person of Jesus Christ.
But Easter is about more than an annual recollection of the suffering and death of Jesus.
At its core, Easter is about victory. God’s victory over sin and death. God not only provided the sacrifice needed to buy us back, but He has restored us fully in the Resurrection of His Son.
Humanity not only has the forgiveness of sins purchased for us by Jesus on the cross, but we now have received the offer of eternal life. Christ’s death was not the end of His story. He rose from the dead on the third day.
Christ has broken the sting of death by rising from it and has offered the whole world the gift of eternal life.
All this was done just for us. We were given the gift of freedom at out creation. Even sin has not taken that gift away. We can all choose to follow God or follow our own desires. This ability, this freedom will never be taken away.
Why does God want us to be free? Because only by being free can we truly love God. And that is what He wants from us, our whole hearts freely given.
Even if we choose to turn away from God, we have the promise we will always have the choice to turn back. To choose God and be renewed in His forgiveness and love. Jesus is that promise and our only hope! Happy Easter!
Rev. Mark Franklin is the pastor at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.