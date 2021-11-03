Centric Federal Credit Union recently announced the retirement of Joleen Martin, following 49 years of service.
Martin began her career at Centric in 1972 as an Accounting Clerk and progressed throughout the years to the Executive Team as Senior Vice President/Chief Operations Officer.
“Our Board of Directors would like to congratulate Joleen on her retirement. It is unusual to have someone from hire to retire,” said Joe Phillips Centric FCU Board Chairman “Since joining Centric, Joleen’s main focus has been improving the lives of our members. She has impacted many people and families over her career and leaves a tremendous history of leadership, service and commitment.”
She is a CCUFC, through the CUNA FiCEP Program. She has participated in numerous professional development programs over her career and is a graduate of the NAFCU Management Develop Institute. She served as an officer for the Louisiana Credit Union League’s Monroe Chapter for many years. Martin was recently inducted into the Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame.
“Joleen endured a very challenging time in her life during the last year with her family. I think her legacy was defined on how she finished,” said Centric’s CEO, Chris Craighead. “It was something for our team to witness how she persevered through a difficult time and finished well. What a legacy.”
Martin says she plans to spend time with family, travel to see grandkids, and working on her green thumb. Martin will continue to be part of the Centric Family in her new role as a member of the Centric Board of Directors.
