Scott Martinez, president of the Northeast Louisiana Economic Partnership, or NLEP, was recently re-appointed to the International Economic Development Council’s board of directors.
The IEDC’s 2019 Annual Conference was held Oct. 13 through Oct. 16 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“I’m honored to serve a second term on the IEDC Board of Directors,” Martinez said. “IEDC continues to be the leader in providing professional development opportunities and credentials for the economic development community. In addition, IEDC has proven to be an effective advocate on federal economic development policy. I look forward to working with my peers as IEDC continues to meet the needs of economic development professionals and the communities we serve.”
Martinez will serve a second, two-year term on the board of the largest economic development professional organization in the world, representing nearly 4,600 members. Martinez will also lead the IEDC Performance and Monitoring Committee as its Committee Chair and serve on the IEDC Governance Committee.
“Scott has been a reliable and thoughtful member of IEDC for a number of years,” said Jeff Finkle, IEDC President and CEO. “He serves on our board, he runs an organization that meets the standards for an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) and uses his organization as a benchmark organization through our Economic Development Research Partner (EDRP) program. We want to congratulate Scott for continuing on our leadership team.”
Under Martinez’s leadership, NLEP was designated as one of less than 70 Accredited Economic Development Organizations in the world. NLEP received five IEDC Excellence in Economic Development Awards and was named Louisiana Association of Business & Industry’s Economic Development Partner of the Year in 2017. NLEP’s talented professional staff includes four Certified Economic Developers and an Economic Development Finance Professional.
Martinez earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Mississippi and a Master of Science degree in Economic Development from the University of Southern Mississippi. Martinez frequently speaks to state and national groups on economic development issues and has taught economic development training courses at Texas A&M University and at the Trent Lott National Center for Excellence in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern Mississippi. He is a Certified Economic Developer and has served on the Governor’s transition team for economic development and currently serves on the Legislative Task Force on High Speed Internet Broadband Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.