The LSU AgCenter Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners are pleased to present their 10th annual January Gardening Seminar on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the West Monroe Convention Center.
Native plants and landscapes will be discussed by several well-known speakers.
Dr. Charles Allen, a retired botanist from ULM and Colorado State, has written numerous books detailing wildflowers, edible plants and prairie restoration.
Tammany Baumgarten, a Master Gardener with the LSU AgCenter in New Orleans, designs and maintains native plantings even in highly urban settings. She often presents outdoor naturalist programs to teach about flora and fauna.
Dr. Dwayne Estes is a Professor of Biology and Curator of the Herbarium at Austin-Peay State University in Tennessee.
One of his leading interests is grasslands preservation.
He was named Conservationist of the Year in 2018 in his home state.
Registration for the inspiring and educational program begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Convention Center. For more information, please call the LSU AgCenter at (318) 323-2251.
