The Masur Museum of Art in Monroe recently announced its next juried competition, inviting amateur artists and professional artists as well as students to apply.
The Masur Museum of Art’s Annual Juried Competition showcases contemporary artists throughout the United States of America working in any medium.
First started in 1964, when famed Louisiana artist Ida Kohlmeyer won an award to have her painting purchased as the first addition to the Masur Museum’s permanent collection, the Annual Juried Competition is the Masur Museum’s longest-running tradition and one of its best-reviewed exhibitions each year.
Annually, 700-1000 recent artworks are submitted by artists all over the nation, in all styles and media.
The Masur Museum offers cash awards totaling $3,200. Winner of the Best in Show award receives $1,000, and visitors enjoy voting for their favorite artwork to win the $200 People’s Choice Award.
The museum’s officials thanked the Ouachita Business Alliance for supporting this exhibition.
Artists can read the full rules and eligibility, plus enter online at www.masurjuried.org
This year, the Masur Museum invited Dr. Kelli Morgan to judge the submitted artworks and select the cash award winners. Originally from Detroit, MI., DMorgan is a curator, author, educator, and social justice activist. She earned her doctorate in Afro-American Studies and a Graduate Certificate in Public History – Museum Studies from the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass).
Specializing in critical-race curatorial analyses, her interdisciplinary research focuses on Black women’s visual narratives. Most recently, her work has demonstrated how traditional art history and museum practice uphold white supremacy and maintain white cultural hegemony.
She’s held curatorial positions at the Birmingham Museum of Art, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields where she recontextualized American collections to illuminate systemic racism and structural inequities to encourage responsible approaches to museum diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Currently, Morgan is an independent curator and art consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.