The city of Monroe stepped in earlier this month to lend a helping hand for families grappling with the challenges of securing that ever-lengthening list of school supplies.
Mayor Friday Ellis and Fire Chief Terry Williams joined forces and sponsored a School Supply for this upcoming school year at the City’s Safety Center at 1810 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.
“This is one mission that we look forward to each year,” said Williams. “Our ability to join the public in providing school supplies for our students goes right to the heart of serving and equipping what will one day be the leaders of tomorrow.”
The Mayor’s Office thanked the public for dropping off many, much-needed items for students who begin classes this week.
Items in high demand included: water bottles, pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, crayons, markers, hand sanitizer, calculators, erasers, composition books, highlighters, binders, staplers, tape, folders, rulers, dividers, glue, and backpacks.
“As a parent of three school-aged children, I am grateful that our city and leaders like Chief Williams saw the need and heard the call to act and to serve. Helping parents address what has become a necessary but expensive annual tradition of buying supplies, is an honor and a privilege for us,” said Ellis.
