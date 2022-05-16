The third concert will be held Wednesday, May 18, featuring Clara McBroom.
McBroom is an up and coming singer songwriter. She plays regularly at local and regional venues. McBroom grew up singing in choir and church and recently started pursuing a full time career in music as of the last eighteen months. She loves her local arts scene and how encouraging everyone has been of her art!
Brown Bag Lunch Concerts are held every Wednesday in May from noon to 1 p.m. at the Pavilion at Seventh Square in West Monroe, located directly behind the West Monroe Farmer’s Market.
The West Monroe Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series is presented by WMWO Chamber of Commerce and the City of West Monroe in partnership with Emily Nunnelee State Farm, Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union, Paramount Healthcare Consultants, The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council, Newk’s Eatery, 90.3 KEDM, and the Ouachita Parish School System. Artists coordinated by Music City Studios – Northeast Louisiana’s Premier Recording Studio.
The concerts are free to the general public. Newk's Eatery will be selling $5 bagged lunches on site which include a half sandwich, bag of chips and half dessert. Lunches are sold on a first come, first served basis. Attendees may also bring a brown bag lunch while they enjoy various musical performances. Chairs and complimentary beverages and desserts will be provided by the sponsors. The Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series will continue with a fall series on Wednesdays in September.
