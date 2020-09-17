McCann School of Business & Technology in Monroe was recently recognized with the prestigious “School of Distinction Award” by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).
The honor is given to ACCSC-accredited institutions that have gone above and beyond in meeting the agency’s rigorous accreditation requirements and have a strong track record in providing quality educational programs for its students.
“Congratulations to the McCann School of Business & Technology on being named a 2020 ACCSC School of Distinction,” said Michale McComis, Ed., Executive Director of ACCSC, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges. “Through this award, ACCSC recognizes the school’s hard work and dedication to promoting student excellence and fostering a school community committed to ACCSC best practices and student achievement. The tremendous pride you take in your work, your students and the Monroe community are evident.”
To achieve the ACCSC School of Distinction Award have delivered quality educational programs to students, graduates and employers.
McCann completed the accreditation process without any findings of non-compliance and satisfied all requirements necessary to be in good standing with the Commission.
“Thank you McCann for continuing to play a vital leadership role in the Monroe community with the life-changing training and workforce programs you provide. Together we are creating a thriving community for all who live and work here,” says Sue Nicholson of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.
