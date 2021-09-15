Josh “JMac” McDaniel recently joined the Discover Monroe-West Monroe team as the Social Media & Website Manager.
Discover Monroe-West Monroe is the new name for the Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau, or CVB.
McDaniel recently served at Northwestern State University as the Director of Marketing, Branding, and Social Media.
“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to tell the stories of Monroe, West Monroe, Ouachita Parish, and the amazing people we have living here in our community. Our area has an incredible array of arts, culture, history, food, and outdoor life to offer locals and visitors alike,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel will help promote Monroe-West Monroe as a tourism destination through social media efforts.
“We are excited to that JMac has joined our team and look forward to his contribution to the tourism industry in Ouachita Parish” Sheila Snow, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Vice President of Communications said.
