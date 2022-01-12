Origin Bank recently announced that Derek McGee has joined the company as Senior Executive Officer and Chief Legal Counsel.
McGee is a former partner of Fenimore Kay Harrison LLP where his primary area of focus was corporate, securities and regulatory representation of financial institutions. He has extensive experience representing financial institutions in strategic corporate transactions and in public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, as well as SEC reporting and compliance matters.
“We are very pleased to welcome Derek to Origin,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp Inc.
“Derek has been a trusted advisor to our company for more than a decade and will continue to greatly enhance our ability to provide value to our customers, communities and shareholders. His expertise combined with his understanding of our culture and vision makes him a valuable addition to our executive team.”
In his position at Origin, he will provide legal counsel on strategic planning and growth, regulatory compliance, corporate governance and other legal matters.
“I am extremely excited to join the Origin team and work with so many talented people,” said McGee. “Origin has an incredible reputation and a deep passion for serving its customers and communities, which I’ve witnessed throughout my time representing the company. I look forward to the opportunity of helping Origin continue to grow and deliver strong results in the future.”
McGee has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. He is a past board member of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) and the IBAT Leadership Division, as well as past Vice Chairman of IBAT’s Associate Member Advisory Council.
He has published many articles related to the banking industry and spoken at regional and nationwide banking conferences about legal and strategic issues facing financial institutions. He and his wife Kathryn have two children and reside in Austin, TX.
