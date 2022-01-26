The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will host a Member Mixer at Flying Tiger Brewery from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 10

Enjoy a drink on the Chamber. Enter the door prize give-a-way, and let us learn more about you, all while building your network. Additional beverage and food options will be available.

RSVPs required as tickets are limited. For more information, contact kkelley@westmonroechamber.org or call 318-325-1961

