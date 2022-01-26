Member mixer planned at Flying Tiger Jan 26, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will host a Member Mixer at Flying Tiger Brewery from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 10Enjoy a drink on the Chamber. Enter the door prize give-a-way, and let us learn more about you, all while building your network. Additional beverage and food options will be available. RSVPs required as tickets are limited. For more information, contact kkelley@westmonroechamber.org or call 318-325-1961 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 