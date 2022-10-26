October in Louisiana is always a beautiful month with its crystal-clear blue skies and that special fall sunlight that October ushers in. Both are made even better by the cooler temperatures as the summer’s heat gives way to fall. Recently members of the Monroe Garden Club gathered on just such a day to mark the beginning of the new club year.
The setting for MGC’s annual Silver Tea was the stunning River Oaks home of member Jada Taylor and her husband, Dino. The Taylor home provided the perfect backdrop for the high tea and for mixing and mingling with like-minded ladies — each concerned with gardening, conservation, and beautification.
The Monroe Garden Club was organized in 1934 and has been a mainstay of the community ever since. Those early ladies understood the importance of beautification to a community and initially created this organization to promote that. As the decades passed and new community needs — recycling, for example — were identified, the club found ways to address those.
It is particularly fitting that this year’s Silver Tea be dedicated to raising funds to support local beautification grants. These grants, which MGC began during the pandemic, have been successful by offering “seed money” for local groups throughout the area to use for their own projects in partnership with the club. MGC member Sue Nicholson is the chair of the Local Beautification Grants Committee.
MGC’s newest members, those women who will carry forward the work begun so long ago, were the guests of honor at the Tea. Honorees were Jenifer Andrews, Billie Auttonberry, Judy Bennett, Katherine Bodron, Cheryl Carr, Ellen Danna, Maggi Derry, Annie Greco, Lisa Hanna, Rebekah Lawrence, Kimberly Lolley, Lindsey C. Lowe, Cindy McKinney, Judy Moore, Teresa Shelton, and Janet White.
According to Sara Holley, co-chairman of the event, the Silver Tea’s theme was “Tea on Safari” inspired by the 1985 film, Out of Africa. Every detail of the occasion — from stunning floral designs to delicious tea foods — reflected that theme. It was as though the ladies had stepped back in time to a British high tea in Africa.
As members approached the Taylor home, they were greeted by a pair of deer flanking the entrance, each sporting a feather headdress and African necklaces. Swagged around the front door was mosquito netting with curly willow. Centering the netting over the doorway was an exotic arrangement of palmetto and feathers. The mood was set for a delightful adventure!
Throughout the interior of the home, MGC members discovered wonderful objects that continued the theme. Animal hides including those of zebra and cheetah, African wooden art carvings, and a variety of animal horns were to be seen. In the living room, a pair of gold vases holding orange protea and palmetto adorned the fireplace mantle. The dining room table featured an arrangement of protea, kangaroo paw, bells of Ireland, anthurium, bird of paradise, and assorted foliage all held beautifully in an antique silver punch bowl seated atop a late 1800’s Harper’s leatherbound book. Flanking the arrangement was a pair of gemsbok (a South African oryx) horns standing in vintage silver candleholders, and to one side sat a pith helmet. All were gathered atop a magnificent cheetah hide. On the buffet, an elephant could be seen holding assorted blooms in seasonal shades of orange and yellow.
Smaller arrangements were placed in strategic places throughout the home and included safari sunset lilies, yellow aster, alstroemeria, pin cushion protea, and orchids. On the porch, the ladies were greeted with a lovely assortment of sweets carefully guarded by an antelope mount.
Those ladies who ventured outside to the covered entertainment area were surprised to see a full-sized lioness curled up on a zebra hide on the center island. A large vase of monstera and banana leaves could be seen behind the lioness.
Among the food selections offered during the afternoon were salmon baked Alaska with toast points, artichoke dip with tea crackers, bacon-wrapped dates, fresh asparagus with lemon sauce, cheese puffs, and cranberry feta roll-ups. The ladies were also offered a variety of tea sandwiches featuring delicious fillings including cucumber, chicken salad, shrimp salad, and olive with pecans. Rounding out the offerings were toasted pecans, brownies, coconut macaroons, orange scones, apricot tarts, and fresh strawberries with cream. Coffee, chilled Chardonnay, and bourbon slush were the drink offerings for the afternoon.
Co-chairing the Silver Tea were the very capable Sandy Banks and Sara Holley. They were supported by MGC hostess committee members who prepared the foods and the floral designs, and served as greeters during the afternoon.
The MGC food team members were Brenda Adams, Nancy Bancroft, Sandra Banks, Billie Barringer, Laura Centola, Sheila Dickson, Lillian Gentry, Cheryl Gillikin, Charlotte Goodwin, Rosemary Harrison, Sara Holley, Ellen Huey, Carol Kilpatrick, Joy Loomis, Daina Morris, Priscilla Mott, Carolyn Myrick, Sue Nawas, Cindy Price, Kay Prince, Debbie Sawyer, Michelle Turrentine, Mary Ann VanVeckhoven, Ginny Yatco, and Marian Zentner. The members responsible for decorations and floral design were Sandra Banks, Sheila Dickson, Ginny Yatco, Dixie Bishop, Sara Holley, Daina Morris, Michelle Turrentine, and Barbara Trascher.
